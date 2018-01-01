Instantly access, customize and manage your up-to-date plans, calculations and surveys from everywhere. Wherever you are: Adjust information and all you team members will notice the changes as all the plans and its data are interconnected via the magicplan Cloud.
.
Via the magicplan Cloud you can access your plans, mangage your users and customize magicplan.
.
magicplan for Business lets you create work groups. Work groups serve multi-user customers who need centralized resource management.
If one or several users are attached to your magicplan account, magicplan will synchronize customizations for all user.
It just takes you one click to export the calculation in a PDF format. Show it to customers or use it for your company´s workflow.
You can have your own “Send to my company” button in the export section. When one of your user has completed a floor plan, he taps this button and his floor plan is sent to your server.
Via a customized export button all plans, surveys and inspections are sent to your company´s server. But you also have access to your company´s plans via the magicplan cloud. All plans, surveys and inspections are back uped on the Cloud accosiated to your work groups.