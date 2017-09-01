With its augmented reality technology magicplan lets you create your floor plan within minutes. Capture the rooms with an iOS 11 compatible device while walking freely.
Do you use Android or iOS below iOS 11?
Capture your room with magicplan’s Dark Room Capture Mode. Watch the capturing here.
You do your DIY-projects on your own. But let magicplan support you. Use your floor plan to estimate the right amount of materials for any project – and directly order the needed materials via magicplan.
Start using floor plans as an intuitive and easy to handle job costing tool. Calculate materials, tasks and cost and increase the trust of your customer with reliable calculations. And of course, increase your conversion.
If you are a real estate agent, a renter on the move or an Airbnb-host: Use magicplan to view a home at glance. magicplan lets you create a plans simply by taking pictures. Add over 1000 objects like furniture with a single tab.
A Big Step for Apple. And a Big Step for magicplan.
Apple’s ARKit is a game changer for magicplan. It computes the position of a device in real time. Before ARKit, magicplan had to prevent users from walking while capturing a room. With iOS 11 and ARKit compatible devices, users can now walk around freely.
ARKit enables users to intuitively handle the app and improves the precision of the measurements.
ARKit compatible devices: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Pro, iPad (2017)
We offer you a free magic plan training session. Select a training session on a date that fits your schedule in the calendar below and register now.
