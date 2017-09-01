magicplan is ready for Apple’s ARKit.

Apple’s ARKit is a game changer for magicplan. It computes the position of a device in real time. Before ARKit, magicplan had to prevent users from walking while capturing a room. With iOS 11 and ARKit compatible devices, users can now walk around freely.

ARKit enables users to intuitively handle the app and improves the precision of the measurements.

ARKit compatible devices: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Pro, iPad (2017)