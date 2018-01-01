On site, fast and precice: Based on your created floor plans magicplan computes the amout of your need materials and job costings.
.
You team can calculates job costings and needed materials based on the floor plan. magicplan computes reliable on the captured data of surrounding, surface or other contextual parameters.
Customize magicplan and upload your own company´s price list. All calculations will be based on your offers, tasks and pricing.
.
The magicplan calculator sums up all the steps of common tasks in modules. That mean: faster calculations for you and your team. Of course you can customize moduls as well and change the excisting or create new ones.
Let you workers order materials on site from ypur preferred supplier. Your workers create a dimensioned floor plan and calculate costs and the required materials. Once you have uploaded your own price list and integrated your preferred suppliers your workers can order materials with one click.
Create Floor Plan
Estimate Materials and Costs on site
Order Materials within the App from you prefered supplier
It just takes you one click to export the calculation in a PDF format. Show it to customers or use it for your company´s workflow.
You can have your own “Send to my company” button in the export section. When one of your user has completed a floor plan, he taps this button and his floor plan is sent to your server.