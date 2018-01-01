Example

If you have a CRM with a customer database, magicplan can be connected to this CRM to import existing customers data. An administrator can dispatch on site surveys to a team of field technicians.

He can send each technician his surveys for the day. Each survey will correspond to a new project in magicplan including data coming from your CRM (customer name, address, reference, etc.)

Each technician will receive those surveys on their tablet or smartphone and will have his ‘to do’ list for the day. Prefilled information accelerates his work

Once he has completed his visit the field technician can send his survey (including floor plans, technical information, surveys, etc.) back to your CRM