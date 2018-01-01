download on the app storeandroid app on google play
iOS 9.0 and above Android available for devices with a gyroscope

Create Dimensioned Floor Plans with AR

Create floor plans the fastest, most precice and most comfortable way ever and share the with your team and customers.

Create Contextuel Surveys and Conduct Inspections

Never get tired of writing lists again.With magicplan you can create surveys and conduct inspections in the contextual surrounding of a floor plan. That´s a game changer for you and your team.

.

Customize Surveys and Inspections

You can customize every “Edit” screen available for the property, rooms, walls and objects. Each object has attributes (price, photo, size, comments, etc.) you can customize.

Your users can have their own ‘survey’. For example, you can include additional information such as phone number, budget, account manager, electrical power, type of floor per room, etc.

Drag’n’Drop Pictures to your Plan

With magicplan you can document a damage or conspicuities on site. Just take a picture, drag´n´drop it into your plan and show it to your team.

Add Annotations and Work Orders to a Contextual Environment

From simple annotation to more complex work orders: Let your workers add all the necessary survey or inspection information. When someone else opens the plan the information were added to they instantly see all the annotations in a contextual environment.

Use magicplan´s task symbols or create customized objects for surveys and inspections

Export your survey or inspection

Your survey or inspection is finished. Export them in your favorite file format. All your additions are listed and can be assigned to the floor plan.

You can customize the export of your surveys and inspections: they all will be exported to your company´s server with one click.

Magicplan wurde bereits über 13 Mio. Mal heruntergeladen
Magicplan war die Nummer 1 der Dienstprogramme in 114 Ländern.
Laden Sie jetzt die App kostenfrei herunter.

Download the free app now

download on the app store
android app on google play

Verfügbar ab iOS 7.0

Verfügbar für Android (für Endgeräte mit Gyroscope)