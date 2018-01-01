Never get tired of writing lists again.With magicplan you can create surveys and conduct inspections in the contextual surrounding of a floor plan. That´s a game changer for you and your team.
.
You can customize every “Edit” screen available for the property, rooms, walls and objects. Each object has attributes (price, photo, size, comments, etc.) you can customize.
Your users can have their own ‘survey’. For example, you can include additional information such as phone number, budget, account manager, electrical power, type of floor per room, etc.
With magicplan you can document a damage or conspicuities on site. Just take a picture, drag´n´drop it into your plan and show it to your team.
From simple annotation to more complex work orders: Let your workers add all the necessary survey or inspection information. When someone else opens the plan the information were added to they instantly see all the annotations in a contextual environment.
Use magicplan´s task symbols or create customized objects for surveys and inspections
Your survey or inspection is finished. Export them in your favorite file format. All your additions are listed and can be assigned to the floor plan.
You can customize the export of your surveys and inspections: they all will be exported to your company´s server with one click.